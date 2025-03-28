Left Menu

Albanese Seeks Election Call Amid Cost of Living Crisis

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plans to request permission for a federal election on May 3. Facing a tight race with the Liberal-National coalition, Albanese hopes recent tax cuts and other measures will win voter support. Rising living costs and interest rates challenge his incumbency.

Updated: 28-03-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:46 IST
Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, approached the country's Governor-General to seek authorization to announce a federal election set for May 3, according to reports. Following the constitutional protocol, Albanese, a center-left leader, needs formal approval to proceed with the election call.

Albanese plans to initiate the election amidst efforts to strengthen support by passing fresh tax cuts through parliament. With a minimum three-year term, Australia must conduct elections by May 17 to choose a new legislative assembly. Recent opinion polls show a close race between Albanese's party and the Liberal-National coalition.

Despite falling inflation and a recent interest rate cut, Albanese faces challenges from the rising cost of living and competition from opposition leader Peter Dutton. Both leaders vowed additional public healthcare funding, totaling A$8.5 billion over four years, as a key campaign issue as they approach election day.

