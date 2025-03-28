Albanese Seeks Election Call Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plans to request permission for a federal election on May 3. Facing a tight race with the Liberal-National coalition, Albanese hopes recent tax cuts and other measures will win voter support. Rising living costs and interest rates challenge his incumbency.
Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, approached the country's Governor-General to seek authorization to announce a federal election set for May 3, according to reports. Following the constitutional protocol, Albanese, a center-left leader, needs formal approval to proceed with the election call.
Albanese plans to initiate the election amidst efforts to strengthen support by passing fresh tax cuts through parliament. With a minimum three-year term, Australia must conduct elections by May 17 to choose a new legislative assembly. Recent opinion polls show a close race between Albanese's party and the Liberal-National coalition.
Despite falling inflation and a recent interest rate cut, Albanese faces challenges from the rising cost of living and competition from opposition leader Peter Dutton. Both leaders vowed additional public healthcare funding, totaling A$8.5 billion over four years, as a key campaign issue as they approach election day.
(With inputs from agencies.)