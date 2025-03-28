Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Strikes, Protests, and Government Overhauls in Israel

Israeli strikes in Gaza resulted in multiple casualties, including a family and a Hamas spokesman, amid escalating conflict. Thousands of Israelis protested against their government's aggressive stance and judicial reforms. Tensions intensified as Israel demanded hostage releases from Hamas, alongside political unrest over new governmental policies.

Updated: 28-03-2025 01:55 IST
Overnight and into Thursday, Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of a family of six and a Hamas spokesman, as reported by Gaza's health ministry and a Hamas official.

Israel resumed hostilities with Hamas last week, breaking a ceasefire agreement and launching airstrikes that have claimed over 800 lives. The Israeli government has threatened further escalation unless Hamas agrees to release hostages, disarm, and vacate the region.

In the midst of rising tensions, thousands of Israeli citizens protested in Tel Aviv, advocating for an end to the conflict and calling for new elections. Protesters were joined by retired generals and former security officials warning that the government's actions threaten national security. These protests coincided with the passage of a controversial judicial overhaul, a key part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reform agenda, which has been met with widespread public dissent.

