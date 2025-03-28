Senator Sanders Challenges U.S. Arms Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis
Senator Bernie Sanders plans to introduce votes blocking $8.8 billion in arms sales to Israel due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Despite low chances of passing, the move seeks to pressure American and Israeli governments to protect civilians amid escalating violence.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has announced a bold plan to push for votes next week aimed at halting arms sales to Israel, valued at $8.8 billion, due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The senator accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of violating U.S. and international law during the conflict.
According to Palestinian officials, the crisis has resulted in over 50,000 Palestinian deaths and left much of Gaza in ruins. Despite bipartisan Congressional support for Israel historically making it difficult to pass such resolutions, Sanders' initiative aims to spur discussions on civilian protection.
In a related development, former President Donald Trump recently bypassed Congressional oversight to approve military sales to Israel, while Senator Sanders and other progressives criticize the U.S. administration's limited response to alleviate Palestinian suffering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
