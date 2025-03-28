Left Menu

Delhi CM Gupta Criticizes AAP's Misplaced Education Spending

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the Aam Aadmi Party of misspending Rs 70 crores on education advertising, rather than on necessary infrastructure and student needs. Speaking at the Times Now Summit, she advocated for genuine reform and highlighted her administration's Rs 700 crore investment in tangible educational improvements.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent address at the Times Now Summit, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a scathing critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of prioritizing advertising over real educational needs. Gupta alleged that the party had allocated an astounding Rs 70 crores for promoting its educational vision rather than investing in essential school infrastructure.

Gupta contended that AAP's narrative of prioritizing happiness and extracurricular activities in education was a mere facade. While the party claims to focus on developmental and student engagement reforms, Gupta asserted that the significant expenditure on marketing contradicts this narrative, suggesting a failure to address the genuine requirements of schools and their students.

Highlighting her commitment to actual progress, Gupta outlined her administration's strategy, which includes a substantial Rs 700 crores investment into real infrastructural developments. By choosing frugality over opulence, Gupta emphasized her dedication to providing basic amenities for all citizens rather than indulging in grand political gestures.

