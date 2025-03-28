Left Menu

Xi Jinping and Muhammad Yunus Forge New China-Bangladesh Alliances

During a state visit to China, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus secured potential interest rate cuts on Chinese loans and discussed meaningful investments in Bangladesh with President Xi Jinping. They also addressed cooperative measures in water management and set the stage for future trade agreements.

28-03-2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping has signaled a potential reduction in interest rates on loans provided to Bangladesh, according to a recent statement by Bangladesh's press chief during interim leader Muhammad Yunus's visit to China.

Yunus's visit, marking his first foreign trip since taking office, comes against a backdrop of diplomatic tension with neighboring India. Talks with president Xi were described as 'comprehensive, fruitful, and constructive', and included a reaffirmed Chinese commitment to investing in Bangladesh and relocating manufacturing enterprises.

Furthermore, China and Bangladesh agreed to commence discussions on a bilateral Free Trade Agreement and optimize their Investment Agreement. This visit marks a strengthening of ties between the two nations, with implications for the geopolitical landscape of South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

