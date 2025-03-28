Xi Jinping and Muhammad Yunus Forge New China-Bangladesh Alliances

Chinese President Xi Jinping has signaled a potential reduction in interest rates on loans provided to Bangladesh, according to a recent statement by Bangladesh's press chief during interim leader Muhammad Yunus's visit to China.

Yunus's visit, marking his first foreign trip since taking office, comes against a backdrop of diplomatic tension with neighboring India. Talks with president Xi were described as 'comprehensive, fruitful, and constructive', and included a reaffirmed Chinese commitment to investing in Bangladesh and relocating manufacturing enterprises.

Furthermore, China and Bangladesh agreed to commence discussions on a bilateral Free Trade Agreement and optimize their Investment Agreement. This visit marks a strengthening of ties between the two nations, with implications for the geopolitical landscape of South Asia.

