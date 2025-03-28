Left Menu

Leaders' Call: Trump and Carney Set to Meet Post-Canada Election

U.S. President Donald Trump had a productive call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. They plan to meet after Canada's election to discuss politics and business, amidst tensions. Carney intends to reduce Canada's reliance on the U.S., preceding Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2.

Updated: 28-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:13 IST
Leaders' Call: Trump and Carney Set to Meet Post-Canada Election
In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump described his phone conversation with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney as 'extremely productive.' The leaders plan to meet following Canada's election next month, amid rising tensions.

Trump conveyed optimism on Truth Social, stating the upcoming discussions will focus on political and business initiatives. The dialogues are expected to benefit both nations, amid Trump's controversial tariff policy stance.

While Carney's office remained silent, the call coincided with his declaration of transforming Canada's economy. This unfolds days before Trump is set to announce new tariffs, potentially impacting the historic U.S.-Canadian partnership.

