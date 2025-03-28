Leaders' Call: Trump and Carney Set to Meet Post-Canada Election
U.S. President Donald Trump had a productive call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. They plan to meet after Canada's election to discuss politics and business, amidst tensions. Carney intends to reduce Canada's reliance on the U.S., preceding Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2.
In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump described his phone conversation with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney as 'extremely productive.' The leaders plan to meet following Canada's election next month, amid rising tensions.
Trump conveyed optimism on Truth Social, stating the upcoming discussions will focus on political and business initiatives. The dialogues are expected to benefit both nations, amid Trump's controversial tariff policy stance.
While Carney's office remained silent, the call coincided with his declaration of transforming Canada's economy. This unfolds days before Trump is set to announce new tariffs, potentially impacting the historic U.S.-Canadian partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Newsmax Settles Defamation Suit Over Election Misinformation
European Business Lobby Urges China for Transparent Drug Procurement
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Businessman Murdered
Ganja Bust at Polytechnic Hostel Unveils Student-Politics Nexus
Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Budget Ahead of Elections