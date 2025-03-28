Trump and Carney's Productive Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a fruitful conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday, highlighting their plans to meet after the upcoming Canadian election. This dialogue comes at a time of increased tension between the two allied nations.

Trump shared on Truth Social that the call was overwhelmingly productive. He emphasized that they both agreed on numerous issues and intend to collaborate on politics, business, and other key areas once Canada's elections conclude.

The Canadian Prime Minister has not yet provided a statement regarding the call, which occurs on the heels of his vow to reshape Canada's economy independently from the U.S. This call is notably significant ahead of Trump's anticipated tariff announcement on April 2, as relations between the nations face challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)