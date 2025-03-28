Historic Clashes Erupt in Kathmandu Amid Pro-Monarchy Protests
Pro-monarchy protests in Kathmandu led to violence, resulting in two deaths and 30 injuries. Demonstrators clashed with security forces, damaging property and igniting fires. Authorities imposed a curfew, calling on the Army for control. Amidst tensions, Prime Minister K P Oli convened an emergency meeting to address the unrest.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Kathmandu has been thrust into chaos as pro-monarchy protestors took to the streets, leading to violent clashes with security forces. The unrest resulted in two fatalities, including a photojournalist, and left 30 more injured.
District authorities responded swiftly, imposing a curfew and calling in the Army to restore order. Demonstrators wielding images of former king Gyanendra Shah set fires and attacked political offices, demanding the restoration of the monarchy.
Prime Minister K P Oli convened an emergency cabinet meeting in response to the violence. Meanwhile, political leaders emphasized the need for justice and warned against using the people's freedoms to incite unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
