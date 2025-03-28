Greenland Unrest: U.S. Pursuit Sparks Protests Amid Political Shifts

Greenland is witnessing rising tensions following a visit by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, amid renewed interest from President Trump in acquiring the territory. The visit to the U.S. military base at Pituffik coincided with the formation of Greenland's new government, prompting disputes over sovereignty and respect.

Greenland's new Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has called for unity amidst external pressures, emphasizing the need to maintain ties with Denmark. The visit was criticized as a 'lack of respect,' and public protests emerged in Nuuk, revealing widespread resistance against becoming part of the U.S.

Greenland, rich in mineral resources, continues to attract global attention, but with little U.S. investment thus far. Discussions now focus on the U.S. strategic presence in the Arctic and its implications for international security, as tensions between local autonomy and international interests intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)