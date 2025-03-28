Left Menu

Germany Warns of Impacts from U.S. Tariffs

Germany's Finance Minister Joerg Kukies cautioned that U.S. tariffs would negatively affect both German and U.S. economies. The statement came after meetings in Washington to avert escalating trade tensions. Kukies emphasized the importance of addressing these issues to prevent a trade war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:03 IST
Germany Warns of Impacts from U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Finance Minister Joerg Kukies has issued a stark warning about the potential impacts of U.S. tariffs, suggesting they would harm both the German and U.S. economies. Kukies highlighted efforts from Berlin to avoid an intensifying trade war.

Following a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials from the Trump administration, Kukies expressed his concerns to Reuters. The discussions took place in Washington, underscoring the importance of dialogue to resolve trade disputes.

The German finance minister reiterated the importance of cooperation between the two economic powers to address the tariffs and prevent further damage to their trade relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025