Germany Warns of Impacts from U.S. Tariffs

Germany's Finance Minister Joerg Kukies has issued a stark warning about the potential impacts of U.S. tariffs, suggesting they would harm both the German and U.S. economies. Kukies highlighted efforts from Berlin to avoid an intensifying trade war.

Following a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials from the Trump administration, Kukies expressed his concerns to Reuters. The discussions took place in Washington, underscoring the importance of dialogue to resolve trade disputes.

The German finance minister reiterated the importance of cooperation between the two economic powers to address the tariffs and prevent further damage to their trade relationship.

