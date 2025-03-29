Somalia Offers Key Military Assets to U.S.

In a significant development, Somalia has extended an offer to the United States for exclusive control over its strategic air bases and ports. The revelation came from a letter addressed to former President Donald Trump by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, as reported by Reuters.

According to the March 16th correspondence, the assets in question include air bases located in Balidogle and Berbera. The ports of Berbera and Bosaso are also part of this exclusive proposal, highlighting Somalia's strategic importance in the region.

This move signals Somalia's intent to strengthen ties with the United States, enhancing its geopolitical significance amidst global strategic dynamics. The impact of this decision remains to be seen, particularly concerning regional security and bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)