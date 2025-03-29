Left Menu

Trump's Legal Clash: Executive Orders Stir Conflict with Major Law Firms

President Trump announced an agreement with Skadden Arps, offering $100 million in free legal services, to avert an executive order. Meanwhile, other major law firms like WilmerHale and Jenner & Block are suing Trump's administration over similar orders, highlighting escalating tensions between the President and the legal profession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:29 IST
Trump

President Donald Trump reached an agreement with Skadden Arps, a leading Wall Street firm, to provide $100 million in free legal services, averting a potential executive order against the firm. This agreement has intensified divisions among major law firms, concerning their varied responses to White House policies.

Trump announced the settlement at a White House event, emphasizing Skadden's commitment to merit-based hiring. The agreement came amidst legal challenges from WilmerHale and Jenner & Block, who sued Trump's administration for restricting their operations through executive orders.

The clash underscores ongoing tensions between Trump and the legal profession, as firms like WilmerHale and Jenner argue that the administration's actions violate constitutional rights. Despite criticisms, firms like Paul Weiss have struck deals with the White House, raising concerns from Democratic state attorneys general about future legal resistance to Trump's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

