Ukraine's Stand Against U.S. Mineral Deal: Sovereignty at Stake

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has drawn a firm line against accepting any U.S. mineral rights agreement that could threaten Ukraine's aspirations for integration with the European Union. Despite pressure from Washington, Zelenskiy emphasized that the proposal requires careful examination to ensure it doesn't compromise the nation's interests.

The revised U.S. draft reportedly demands Ukraine surrender all profit from its resources until American wartime assistance, along with interest, is repaid. This contentious stipulation has elicited caution from Kyiv, which insists on inspecting the terms thoroughly. Zelenskiy refrained from passing immediate judgment on the proposal, indicating that legal review is crucial.

Ukraine faces a delicate diplomatic crossroads, with the potential deal lacking future security assurances and demanding significant Ukrainian financial concessions. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko urged restraint in public dialogue, noting that consensus must precede any official stance on the proposal.

