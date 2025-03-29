Left Menu

Ukraine's Stand Against U.S. Mineral Deal: Sovereignty at Stake

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asserts Ukraine's refusal to accept a U.S. mineral rights deal that might jeopardize its EU integration. A revised draft from Washington demands extensive control over Ukraine's resources to repay wartime aid, prompting Kyiv to scrutinize the proposal carefully before declaring a position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has drawn a firm line against accepting any U.S. mineral rights agreement that could threaten Ukraine's aspirations for integration with the European Union. Despite pressure from Washington, Zelenskiy emphasized that the proposal requires careful examination to ensure it doesn't compromise the nation's interests.

The revised U.S. draft reportedly demands Ukraine surrender all profit from its resources until American wartime assistance, along with interest, is repaid. This contentious stipulation has elicited caution from Kyiv, which insists on inspecting the terms thoroughly. Zelenskiy refrained from passing immediate judgment on the proposal, indicating that legal review is crucial.

Ukraine faces a delicate diplomatic crossroads, with the potential deal lacking future security assurances and demanding significant Ukrainian financial concessions. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko urged restraint in public dialogue, noting that consensus must precede any official stance on the proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

