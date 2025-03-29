Healthcare in the Spotlight as Australian Election Campaign Heats Up

The Australian election fervor climbed as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese championed the Labor party's stance on affordable healthcare, marking healthcare as a pivotal issue in the campaign race.

Announcing the election for May 3, Albanese accentuated the difference between his party's healthcare initiatives and the Liberal-National coalition's focus on economic and border management.

As opposition leader Peter Dutton emphasized economic stewardship, the competition between the parties is heating up, with each presenting distinct policy paths to address the nation's pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)