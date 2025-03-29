Left Menu

Baloch Leader Survives Suicide Attack at Protest Rally

Sardar Akhtar Mengal and his party survived a suicide attack during a protest rally in Balochistan. The attack occurred during their long march from Wadh to Quetta, aiming to protest the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee members. The government had permitted the BNP march and is investigating the incident.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, a prominent Baloch nationalist leader, and his party members narrowly escaped a suicide bombing during their protest rally in Balochistan province, Pakistan, on Saturday. The attack took place near Lucky Pass in Mastung, approximately 50 kilometers south of Quetta.

Leading a long march from Wadh to Quetta, Mengal's rally aimed to protest the arrests of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's leaders, including their chief, Dr. Mahrang Baloch, under anti-terrorism laws. Security forces had granted permission for this demonstration, which was taking place to spotlight issues of missing persons and alleged injustices in the region.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner Akram Harifal informed the media that the Levies personnel tried to question a suspicious individual at the protest rally. As they approached, the individual attempted to escape and then detonated a suicide bomb. Fortunately, Mengal and all protest participants were unharmed. Harifal confirmed that investigations are underway regarding this security breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

