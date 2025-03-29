Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Pledges Congress's Fight Against Divisive Politics

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy asserts Congress's commitment to combating divisive politics during an Iftar event in Kodangal. He emphasized the party's ongoing battle against communal forces and assured support for minorities. Reddy reiterated Rahul Gandhi's call for love over hatred in politics.

Updated: 29-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:10 IST
In a staunch reaffirmation of his party's principles, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared that the Congress is unwavering in its fight against divisive politics. This commitment was emphasized during an Iftar event in his Kodangal constituency, held during Ramzan.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy highlighted the Congress party's historical stance against communal forces, reiterating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal to spread love in an environment often characterized by hatred. Reddy warned against those who seek to win elections by dividing people, vowing that the Congress party would not allow such tactics to succeed.

Underlining the Congress's dedication to minority representation, Reddy mentioned past efforts, including having Kamaluddin Ahmed serve as the state unit president in the former Andhra Pradesh. He pledged to implement developmental projects like 'shadi khana' and welfare hostels for minorities, given the support he enjoys from the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

