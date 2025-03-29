Union Minister Defends Delimitation Amidst Political Pushback

Amid escalating tensions surrounding the delimitation exercise, Union Minister Suresh Gopi firmly defended the initiative on Thursday, emphasizing strict adherence to the Constitution. Addressing critics, Gopi questioned whether previous instances of delimitation were similarly categorized, highlighting the belief that the public will recognize the exercise's intent.

"Is this the inaugural occurrence, and are they confounded by perceived mishaps or misdesigns? Were such cases historically mishandled? We assure compliance with the Constitution," Gopi remarked. Opposition particularly from southern political parties has been vocal, pointing out potential reductions in representation for regions effectively managing population growth.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly responded with a resolution highlighting inadequate transparency in consultations. On March 22, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin led the inaugural meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in Chennai on the issue, joined by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other leaders. The meeting underscored the Southern states' demand for transparent proceedings.

Post-meeting, the JAC unanimously adopted a resolution that any delimitation by the Centre should involve comprehensive dialogue with all stakeholders. Actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, also passed resolutions opposing the proposed delimitation. The political discourse continues to intensify as parties call for openness and deliberative consultations.

