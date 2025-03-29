Left Menu

Union Minister Defends Delimitation Amidst Political Pushback

Union Minister Suresh Gopi staunchly defends the ongoing delimitation exercise against criticism, emphasizing adherence to constitutional principles. Southern states express opposition, citing concerns of reduced representation. A Joint Action Committee meeting underscores the demand for transparency and stakeholder consultation in the delimitation process, fostering intense political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:35 IST
Union Minister Defends Delimitation Amidst Political Pushback
Union Minister Suresh Gopi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions surrounding the delimitation exercise, Union Minister Suresh Gopi firmly defended the initiative on Thursday, emphasizing strict adherence to the Constitution. Addressing critics, Gopi questioned whether previous instances of delimitation were similarly categorized, highlighting the belief that the public will recognize the exercise's intent.

"Is this the inaugural occurrence, and are they confounded by perceived mishaps or misdesigns? Were such cases historically mishandled? We assure compliance with the Constitution," Gopi remarked. Opposition particularly from southern political parties has been vocal, pointing out potential reductions in representation for regions effectively managing population growth.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly responded with a resolution highlighting inadequate transparency in consultations. On March 22, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin led the inaugural meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in Chennai on the issue, joined by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other leaders. The meeting underscored the Southern states' demand for transparent proceedings.

Post-meeting, the JAC unanimously adopted a resolution that any delimitation by the Centre should involve comprehensive dialogue with all stakeholders. Actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, also passed resolutions opposing the proposed delimitation. The political discourse continues to intensify as parties call for openness and deliberative consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025