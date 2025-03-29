Left Menu

Yunus Strengthens Bangladesh-China Ties: Nine Agreements Signed

Professor Muhammad Yunus concluded a four-day tour in China where he met President Xi Jinping, signed nine agreements and secured USD 2.1 billion in investments and loans for Bangladesh. He advocated for stronger bilateral relations and highlighted the potential role of China in stabilizing regional dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:26 IST
Yunus Strengthens Bangladesh-China Ties: Nine Agreements Signed
Yunus
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Professor Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, returned to Dhaka after a strategic four-day visit to China, during which he engaged in high-profile discussions with President Xi Jinping.

The visit resulted in the signing of nine pivotal agreements, and Yunus emphasized the importance of viewing China as a key ally in regional stability, balancing against India.

Bangladesh's engagements with China have yielded substantial economic benefits, including a commitment of USD 2.1 billion in investments and loans, underscoring an era of reinforced diplomatic and economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025