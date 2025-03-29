Yunus Strengthens Bangladesh-China Ties: Nine Agreements Signed
Professor Muhammad Yunus concluded a four-day tour in China where he met President Xi Jinping, signed nine agreements and secured USD 2.1 billion in investments and loans for Bangladesh. He advocated for stronger bilateral relations and highlighted the potential role of China in stabilizing regional dynamics.
Updated: 29-03-2025 22:26 IST
Professor Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, returned to Dhaka after a strategic four-day visit to China, during which he engaged in high-profile discussions with President Xi Jinping.
The visit resulted in the signing of nine pivotal agreements, and Yunus emphasized the importance of viewing China as a key ally in regional stability, balancing against India.
Bangladesh's engagements with China have yielded substantial economic benefits, including a commitment of USD 2.1 billion in investments and loans, underscoring an era of reinforced diplomatic and economic relations.
