Yunus Strengthens Bangladesh-China Ties: Nine Agreements Signed

Professor Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, returned to Dhaka after a strategic four-day visit to China, during which he engaged in high-profile discussions with President Xi Jinping.

The visit resulted in the signing of nine pivotal agreements, and Yunus emphasized the importance of viewing China as a key ally in regional stability, balancing against India.

Bangladesh's engagements with China have yielded substantial economic benefits, including a commitment of USD 2.1 billion in investments and loans, underscoring an era of reinforced diplomatic and economic relations.

