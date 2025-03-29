Gyanendra Shah Fined Amid Monarchy Protests: A Call for Justice
Former King Gyanendra Shah was fined by Kathmandu's civic body for damages caused during pro-monarchy protests in the capital. The protests led to violence, resulting in casualties and destruction of property. The ex-king's political activities and calls for reinstating monarchy have been widely condemned.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a dramatic turn of events, Former King Gyanendra Shah has been fined by Kathmandu's Metropolitan City for damages incurred during recent pro-monarchy protests. The demonstrations, sparked by Shah's call, led to violent altercations, causing significant damage to public and private properties.
Following the unrest, normalcy has gradually returned to Kathmandu. The local administration had imposed a curfew to control the chaos that resulted in two fatalities and numerous injuries. The unrest drew condemnation from political and business circles, demanding accountability and repercussions for the agitators.
As Nepal grapples with these developments, there are growing concerns about Gyanendra Shah's increasing political inclination and its implications on the nation's democratic stability. Civil society leaders have criticized the former monarch's actions, calling them detrimental to the country's unity and progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Unrest Surrounds ASHA Workers' Protest at Secretariat
Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery
Empowering Kathmandu’s Waste Workers for a Healthier, Safer Future
Blaze at Latur Hotel Causes Significant Damage
Minor Quake Jolts Western Nepal, No Damage Reported