In a dramatic turn of events, Former King Gyanendra Shah has been fined by Kathmandu's Metropolitan City for damages incurred during recent pro-monarchy protests. The demonstrations, sparked by Shah's call, led to violent altercations, causing significant damage to public and private properties.

Following the unrest, normalcy has gradually returned to Kathmandu. The local administration had imposed a curfew to control the chaos that resulted in two fatalities and numerous injuries. The unrest drew condemnation from political and business circles, demanding accountability and repercussions for the agitators.

As Nepal grapples with these developments, there are growing concerns about Gyanendra Shah's increasing political inclination and its implications on the nation's democratic stability. Civil society leaders have criticized the former monarch's actions, calling them detrimental to the country's unity and progress.

