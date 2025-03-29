Left Menu

Gyanendra Shah Fined Amid Monarchy Protests: A Call for Justice

Former King Gyanendra Shah was fined by Kathmandu's civic body for damages caused during pro-monarchy protests in the capital. The protests led to violence, resulting in casualties and destruction of property. The ex-king's political activities and calls for reinstating monarchy have been widely condemned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:41 IST
Gyanendra Shah Fined Amid Monarchy Protests: A Call for Justice
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a dramatic turn of events, Former King Gyanendra Shah has been fined by Kathmandu's Metropolitan City for damages incurred during recent pro-monarchy protests. The demonstrations, sparked by Shah's call, led to violent altercations, causing significant damage to public and private properties.

Following the unrest, normalcy has gradually returned to Kathmandu. The local administration had imposed a curfew to control the chaos that resulted in two fatalities and numerous injuries. The unrest drew condemnation from political and business circles, demanding accountability and repercussions for the agitators.

As Nepal grapples with these developments, there are growing concerns about Gyanendra Shah's increasing political inclination and its implications on the nation's democratic stability. Civil society leaders have criticized the former monarch's actions, calling them detrimental to the country's unity and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025