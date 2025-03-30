BJP's Return to Power Heralds New Era of 'Ramrajya' in Delhi

In a significant political shift, Delhi has witnessed the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power after a 27-year hiatus. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proclaimed this change as the dawn of 'Ramrajya' in the capital.

During a vibrant procession in Pitampura on Sunday, coinciding with the new Hindu year and the commencement of Navratri, Gupta expressed her aspirations for a prosperous future for the residents of Delhi.

The BJP's victory in February's assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats, ended the decade-long governance of the Aam Aadmi Party, which managed to hold onto only 22 constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)