BJP's Return to Power Heralds New Era of 'Ramrajya' in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declares the BJP's return after 27 years marks the beginning of 'Ramrajya'. Celebrating the new Hindu year and Navratri in Pitampura, she envisions a prosperous future for Delhi. The BJP ended the Aam Aadmi Party's decade-long rule by winning 48 out of 70 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant political shift, Delhi has witnessed the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power after a 27-year hiatus. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proclaimed this change as the dawn of 'Ramrajya' in the capital.

During a vibrant procession in Pitampura on Sunday, coinciding with the new Hindu year and the commencement of Navratri, Gupta expressed her aspirations for a prosperous future for the residents of Delhi.

The BJP's victory in February's assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats, ended the decade-long governance of the Aam Aadmi Party, which managed to hold onto only 22 constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

