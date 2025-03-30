Stubb Advocates Ukraine Ceasefire Deadline
Finland's President Alexander Stubb emphasized the need for a deadline to establish a Ukraine ceasefire during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The surprise meeting in Florida included discussions on strengthening bilateral relations and a round of golf.
- Finland
In a recent development, Finland's President Alexander Stubb has underscored the importance of setting a deadline to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine. He communicated this stance during discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.
Stubb made an unexpected visit to Florida, where he met with President Trump to deliberate over key aspects aimed at fortifying the bilateral partnership between Finland and the United States.
The meeting was not just about diplomacy; it also featured a round of golf, reflecting the strong personal rapport between the two leaders, according to a statement from Stubb's office.
