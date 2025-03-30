Left Menu

Europe Poised to Unite Against U.S. Tariffs, Scholz Declares

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed Europe's willingness to collaborate with the U.S. but warned of a unified EU response to potential tariffs on steel and aluminum. Speaking at Hanover's industrial fair, he underscored Canada's sovereignty and criticized U.S. trade policies, emphasizing Europe's resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that Europe is ready to cooperate with the United States but will stand united if faced with tariffs on steel and aluminum, during his address at the Hanover Industrial Trade Fair on Sunday.

Scholz also emphasized Canada's independence in response to President Donald Trump's previous comments about annexing the nation. The German leader stated, "Canada is not a state that belongs to anyone else. Canada is a proud, independent nation."

Addressing the broader implications of trade policies, Scholz advocated for more free trade and technological sovereignty, urging the EU to remain strong and competitive in the face of potential trade wars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

