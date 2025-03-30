Europe Poised to Unite Against U.S. Tariffs, Scholz Declares

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that Europe is ready to cooperate with the United States but will stand united if faced with tariffs on steel and aluminum, during his address at the Hanover Industrial Trade Fair on Sunday.

Scholz also emphasized Canada's independence in response to President Donald Trump's previous comments about annexing the nation. The German leader stated, "Canada is not a state that belongs to anyone else. Canada is a proud, independent nation."

Addressing the broader implications of trade policies, Scholz advocated for more free trade and technological sovereignty, urging the EU to remain strong and competitive in the face of potential trade wars.

