Interpol Rejection of Martinelli Request Sparks Controversy

Panama's police declined an Interpol request to add former President Ricardo Martinelli to their database, citing policies against issuing red alerts for refugees. Recently, Martinelli was granted safe passage to Nicaragua, where he received asylum.

In a striking development, Panama's police authorities have firmly declined a request from Interpol to list former President Ricardo Martinelli in its global database. This decision aligns with the prohibition against issuing red alerts for those identified as refugees or political asylum seekers.

The situation evolved over the week as a prominent Panamanian official confirmed that the government had given Martinelli the green light for safe passage to Nicaragua. This Central American nation has offered him asylum, adding a new twist to the unfolding political saga.

The actions have sparked debates on international law enforcement procedures and asylum policies, raising questions about the implications for future political asylum cases.

