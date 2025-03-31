Left Menu

Leadership Shake-up: Netanyahu Selects New Security Chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Eli Sharvit as the new domestic security chief, following a contentious decision to dismiss current Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. Critics argue the move was politically motivated, especially amid crucial investigations and ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-03-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 11:49 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his pick for a new domestic security chief, nominating former Navy commander Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit to lead the surveillance agency responsible for thwarting attacks from Palestinian groups. This move follows a controversial decision to dismiss the current chief, Ronen Bar.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu sought to fire Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet agency, citing a lack of confidence following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, and disagreements over ongoing ceasefire negotiations. The decision to remove Bar has sparked significant uproar, with critics labeling it a politically motivated act that could undermine Israel's independent state institutions.

Complicating matters, Bar and his agency were investigating potential links between Qatar and advisors close to Netanyahu, adding further controversy to the dismissal. While Israel's High Court temporarily froze Bar's termination pending further inquiry, it permitted Netanyahu to proceed with interviewing candidates for his replacement.

