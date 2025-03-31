YSRCP's Rambabu Accuses Naidu of Manipulative Politics and Privatisation
YSRCP leader A Rambabu criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for prioritizing privatisation and avoiding responsibility for welfare schemes. He accused Naidu of exploiting his P4 initiative to sidestep poverty alleviation obligations, alleging that the policy benefits the wealthy and Naidu's political allies.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP leader A Rambabu launched a scathing critique against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, accusing him of shirking his responsibilities by prioritizing privatisation over vital welfare schemes.
Rambabu argued that Naidu's P4 (Public Private People Partnership) initiative is merely an extension of his privatisation agenda, which he claims is designed to avoid commitment to poverty alleviation and conceal an inability to deliver on key election promises.
The former minister further alleged that Naidu's policies are engineered to benefit the wealthy, and criticized support from allies like Pawan Kalyan, suggesting a political agenda aimed at securing power for Naidu's kin, specifically Nara Lokesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tea Growers Seek Equal Benefits as Farmers in Welfare Schemes
BJP Initiates Campaign to Promote Central Welfare Schemes in Kerala
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for a Poverty-Free Andhra Pradesh: Launch of P4 Initiative and Ugadi Celebrations
Empowering Through Mentorship: Andhra's P4 Initiative for Uplifting Families