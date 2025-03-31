Left Menu

YSRCP's Rambabu Accuses Naidu of Manipulative Politics and Privatisation

YSRCP leader A Rambabu criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for prioritizing privatisation and avoiding responsibility for welfare schemes. He accused Naidu of exploiting his P4 initiative to sidestep poverty alleviation obligations, alleging that the policy benefits the wealthy and Naidu's political allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 12:58 IST
YSRCP's Rambabu Accuses Naidu of Manipulative Politics and Privatisation
Rambabu
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader A Rambabu launched a scathing critique against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, accusing him of shirking his responsibilities by prioritizing privatisation over vital welfare schemes.

Rambabu argued that Naidu's P4 (Public Private People Partnership) initiative is merely an extension of his privatisation agenda, which he claims is designed to avoid commitment to poverty alleviation and conceal an inability to deliver on key election promises.

The former minister further alleged that Naidu's policies are engineered to benefit the wealthy, and criticized support from allies like Pawan Kalyan, suggesting a political agenda aimed at securing power for Naidu's kin, specifically Nara Lokesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025