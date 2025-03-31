YSRCP's Rambabu Accuses Naidu of Manipulative Politics and Privatisation

YSRCP leader A Rambabu launched a scathing critique against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, accusing him of shirking his responsibilities by prioritizing privatisation over vital welfare schemes.

Rambabu argued that Naidu's P4 (Public Private People Partnership) initiative is merely an extension of his privatisation agenda, which he claims is designed to avoid commitment to poverty alleviation and conceal an inability to deliver on key election promises.

The former minister further alleged that Naidu's policies are engineered to benefit the wealthy, and criticized support from allies like Pawan Kalyan, suggesting a political agenda aimed at securing power for Naidu's kin, specifically Nara Lokesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)