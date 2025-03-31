Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP: Allegations of Constitutional Undermining and Eid Restrictions

Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party, has sharply criticized the BJP-led government, accusing it of creating impediments to the free celebration of Eid and undermining democratic principles. Yadav expressed his concerns about extensive and seemingly unnecessary security measures at Eidgahs and mosques.

Yadav also targeted the BJP's accountability on cow shelters, corruption, unemployment, inflation, and healthcare failures. He condemned the party's demonetization move and GST implementation, arguing they have worsened the economic landscape. Yadav alleged that corruption remains rampant, with the government using distraction tactics to evade responsibility.

In addition to domestic criticisms, Yadav extended his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, arguing that the BJP was conducting a smear campaign against her similar to past actions in Uttar Pradesh. He reiterated that constitutional manipulation by the BJP was for political advantage, hindering genuine national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)