Marine Le Pen's Political Future in Jeopardy Amid Embezzlement Verdict

A French court has found Marine Le Pen guilty of embezzlement in a case that could alter the landscape of France's far-right politics. Though the court has yet to announce her sentence, there is significant concern that Le Pen could be deemed ineligible to run for office, stopping her presidential aspirations in 2027.

Le Pen, along with eight other current or former members of her party, faced charges of misappropriating EU funds designated for parliamentary aides to benefit her party from 2004 to 2016. The verdict is especially poignant, given her status as a two-time presidential contender and a significant political figure in France.

The trial, concluded in late 2024, heard Le Pen argue against accusations, stating that exclusion from presidential candidacy would disenfranchise her 11 million supporters. If the court bars her from future elections, it could propel Jordan Bardella, her younger successor, to the forefront of the party's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)