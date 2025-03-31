Left Menu

Marine Le Pen Found Guilty of Misappropriating EU Funds

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally, was found guilty of misappropriating EU funds. She faces a potential ban from public office, which could impact her 2027 presidential bid. The court ruled she and others wrongly used EU funds for party purposes rather than parliamentary duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:05 IST
Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader of France's National Rally, was found guilty by a French court on Monday of misusing European Union funds. The impending sentencing could see her barred from the 2027 presidential election, a significant upheaval in French politics as Le Pen leads in opinion polls.

Prosecutions requested a five-year ban from public office for Le Pen, 56, using a 'provisional execution' measure that could be invoked regardless of her appealing the decision. Such a ban would significantly affect Le Pen, who has been a presidential candidate thrice and stated that 2027 would be her final attempt.

Le Pen faced charges, alongside other former EU lawmakers and party figures, of embezzling EU resources to benefit her party, rather than for legitimate parliamentary work. Judge Benedicte de Perthuis confirmed their convictions, countering the defense's claim of legitimate fund use, describing it as a systemically entrenched embezzlement to reduce party expenses.

