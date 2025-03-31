Marine Le Pen's Legal Turmoil: A Turning Point in French Politics

Marine Le Pen, the prominent leader of France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, faced a significant legal blow on Monday when she was convicted of embezzlement. The ruling includes an immediate ban from public office, hindering her potential candidacy in the 2027 presidential race unless an appeal overturns the decision.

The court found Le Pen and several party members guilty of misusing over 4 million euros in European Parliament funds, a judgment that challenges their claims of legitimate use of the finances. The conviction underlines a crucial debate in France regarding the judicial system's role in political matters.

The sentence, described as a political watershed, is expected to reshape the right-wing landscape and influence upcoming elections. As Le Pen's chances are uncertain, RN President Jordan Bardella appears poised to become the new face of the party, though questions remain about his readiness for electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)