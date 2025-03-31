Controversy Clouds Mamata Banerjee's UK Visit
Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's UK visit, claiming it resulted only in controversies without benefits. He emphasized the state government's duty to clarify the outcomes, expressing disappointment over the lack of public interest in the trip's results.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has labeled West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the UK as unproductive, alleging that it brought about more controversies than substantive outcomes.
Chowdhury emphasized that the state government has a responsibility to report on the trip's results, especially considering it was financed with taxpayers' money. He voiced concern over the lack of public discourse on the trip's outcomes.
Highlighting incidents that occurred during Banerjee's visit, Chowdhury stressed the importance of maintaining the dignity of the Chief Minister's position, while also criticizing the dramas that detracted attention from potentially meaningful achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee's Controversial London Invitation: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Haryana Launches One Time Settlement for Taxpayers
Ilaiyaraaja's Musical Mastery: A Symphony Unveiled in London
Historic London Trial: Russian Politician Faces Sanctions Charges
Norway's Major Investment in London Real Estate