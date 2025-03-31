Left Menu

Controversy Clouds Mamata Banerjee's UK Visit

Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's UK visit, claiming it resulted only in controversies without benefits. He emphasized the state government's duty to clarify the outcomes, expressing disappointment over the lack of public interest in the trip's results.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has labeled West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the UK as unproductive, alleging that it brought about more controversies than substantive outcomes.

Chowdhury emphasized that the state government has a responsibility to report on the trip's results, especially considering it was financed with taxpayers' money. He voiced concern over the lack of public discourse on the trip's outcomes.

Highlighting incidents that occurred during Banerjee's visit, Chowdhury stressed the importance of maintaining the dignity of the Chief Minister's position, while also criticizing the dramas that detracted attention from potentially meaningful achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

