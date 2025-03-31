Cow Controversy: Akhilesh Yadav's Remarks Spark Political Row

In a brewing political storm, remarks by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on the odor of cowsheds have led to demands for an apology from BJP MLC Subhash Yadav. The controversy, centered in Lucknow, hinges on accusations of disrespect towards Sanatan Dharma and cow-rearing communities.

The dispute traces back to Akhilesh Yadav's comments in Kannauj, where he criticized the BJP's focus on cowsheds over development. Subhash Yadav responded forcefully, alleging that Akhilesh's statements were offensive to the Yadav community and Hindu beliefs.

Subhash Yadav has further accused Akhilesh of sidelining Hindu festivals, focusing instead on Muslim celebrations, fueling religious tensions. Meanwhile, Akhilesh and his spokesperson have dismissed the BJP's criticisms as politically driven, arguing they aim to placate party leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)