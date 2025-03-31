Left Menu

Cow Controversy: Akhilesh Yadav's Remarks Spark Political Row

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on cowsheds have triggered a political controversy. BJP´s Subhash Yadav accused him of insulting Hindu traditions, demanding an apology. Akhilesh defended his comments and dismissed criticisms as politically motivated. The row highlights tensions between religious sentiments and political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Ayodhya | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:42 IST
In a brewing political storm, remarks by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on the odor of cowsheds have led to demands for an apology from BJP MLC Subhash Yadav. The controversy, centered in Lucknow, hinges on accusations of disrespect towards Sanatan Dharma and cow-rearing communities.

The dispute traces back to Akhilesh Yadav's comments in Kannauj, where he criticized the BJP's focus on cowsheds over development. Subhash Yadav responded forcefully, alleging that Akhilesh's statements were offensive to the Yadav community and Hindu beliefs.

Subhash Yadav has further accused Akhilesh of sidelining Hindu festivals, focusing instead on Muslim celebrations, fueling religious tensions. Meanwhile, Akhilesh and his spokesperson have dismissed the BJP's criticisms as politically driven, arguing they aim to placate party leadership.

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

