Hard-Right Leader George Simion in Romanian Presidential Race

George Simion, a hard-right opposition leader, leads the race in Romania's upcoming presidential election. The repeat election scheduled for May 4 and 18 follows a voided December ballot over Russian meddling allegations. Simion's party, AUR, is gaining ground, appealing to voters disillusioned with mainstream politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:37 IST
George Simion, leader of Romania's hard-right opposition, tops recent opinion polls in the lead-up to the country's repeat presidential election on May 4 and 18, which could influence its pro-Western trajectory. The December elections were nullified after allegations of Russian interference surfaced.

Simion, heading the Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR), commands significant support with 35% of anticipated votes. His party's backing stands at 31.7%, positioning it as the principal opposition group. Former prime minister Victor Ponta and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan trail in subsequent positions, with 21.1% and 20.8% respectively.

While Simion promotes returning to pre-WWII borders and has faced backlash from neighboring states, his platform resonates with the working-class diaspora and young citizens disillusioned with establishment politics. The election's outcome could be pivotal for Romania's EU and NATO commitments.

