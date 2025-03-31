Hard-Right Leader George Simion in Romanian Presidential Race
George Simion, a hard-right opposition leader, leads the race in Romania's upcoming presidential election. The repeat election scheduled for May 4 and 18 follows a voided December ballot over Russian meddling allegations. Simion's party, AUR, is gaining ground, appealing to voters disillusioned with mainstream politics.
George Simion, leader of Romania's hard-right opposition, tops recent opinion polls in the lead-up to the country's repeat presidential election on May 4 and 18, which could influence its pro-Western trajectory. The December elections were nullified after allegations of Russian interference surfaced.
Simion, heading the Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR), commands significant support with 35% of anticipated votes. His party's backing stands at 31.7%, positioning it as the principal opposition group. Former prime minister Victor Ponta and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan trail in subsequent positions, with 21.1% and 20.8% respectively.
While Simion promotes returning to pre-WWII borders and has faced backlash from neighboring states, his platform resonates with the working-class diaspora and young citizens disillusioned with establishment politics. The election's outcome could be pivotal for Romania's EU and NATO commitments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chagos Islanders Challenge UK-Mauritius Sovereignty Deal in Court
VHP Spearheads Protest to Remove Aurangzeb's Controversial Tomb
Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Over Aurangzeb's Tomb Amid Political Divide
Unveiling the Giants: The Biggest Dinosaurs Ever!
Political Tempers Flare as Sapkal's Aurangzeb Remark Sparks Outrage