George Simion, leader of Romania's hard-right opposition, tops recent opinion polls in the lead-up to the country's repeat presidential election on May 4 and 18, which could influence its pro-Western trajectory. The December elections were nullified after allegations of Russian interference surfaced.

Simion, heading the Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR), commands significant support with 35% of anticipated votes. His party's backing stands at 31.7%, positioning it as the principal opposition group. Former prime minister Victor Ponta and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan trail in subsequent positions, with 21.1% and 20.8% respectively.

While Simion promotes returning to pre-WWII borders and has faced backlash from neighboring states, his platform resonates with the working-class diaspora and young citizens disillusioned with establishment politics. The election's outcome could be pivotal for Romania's EU and NATO commitments.

