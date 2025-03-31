PM Modi's Leadership Future: Speculations and Assertions
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis dismissed rumors about PM Modi's succession, affirming Modi's leadership until 2029. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut claimed Modi plans to retire, suggesting the RSS will determine Modi's heir. Despite whispers, RSS leaders denied any imminent political shifts, spotlighting Modi's continued influence.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis firmly dismissed recent speculations surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential successor. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis asserted that Modi would continue to steer the nation beyond the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, countering claims made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Raut alleged that Modi's recent visit to the RSS headquarters hinted at a possible retirement and stated that the replacement might hail from Maharashtra. However, Fadnavis refuted these rumors, emphasizing the inappropriateness of discussing succession while the current leader remains active.
Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi declared ignorance about any leadership changes. He highlighted Modi's dedicated service, citing his involvement with the RSS during significant events. The speculated succession discussion remains unconfirmed, with Modi's leadership still central in Indian politics.
