Trinamool Congress Youth Leader Criticizes Silent Seniors and Urges Action
Debangshu Bhattacharya, TMC's social media in-charge, criticized senior party leaders for remaining silent during critical times and failing to support the party in the face of opposition harassment. He urged proactive participation in protests and emphasized the importance of countering opposition propaganda.
In a bold critique, Trinamool Congress social media in-charge Debangshu Bhattacharya accused senior party leaders of inaction during crucial times of political harassment. Bhattacharya lambasted these leaders for attending only ceremonial events while ignoring street protests.
He highlighted instances where key figures, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers, faced public disruption without adequate support from party seniors. Bhattacharya called for leaders to take initiative in addressing opposition propaganda on social media and beyond.
Veteran TMC members downplayed Bhattacharya's comments, asserting that isolated protests by opposing forces did not justify separate rallies. Nevertheless, Bhattacharya insisted that the party must actively defend itself, especially with upcoming assembly polls on the horizon.
