Youth Empowerment: A Call to Shape India's Future

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan stressed the significance of youth involvement in politics during his address at the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament event. He underscored that only through active participation can young Indians help realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition of a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at the event organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Haryana Zone, Kalyan emphasized the need for the younger generation to engage with the political process to transform India into a global leader. The gathering took place at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, considered a temple of democracy where foundational decisions are made.

The event saw participation from 87 young men and women statewide, and the Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Gurmail Singh Bajwa, praised the enthusiasm and commitment displayed by the youth. Such events are seen as crucial platforms for fostering the next generation of leaders intent on shaping the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)