Left Menu

Tesla Cars Torched in Rome: An Act of Terrorism?

A fire at a Tesla dealership in Rome destroyed 17 cars in what Elon Musk called an act of terrorism. Italian authorities are investigating potential anarchist involvement. Musk, who supports far-right parties, described the incident as terrorism. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini expressed solidarity with Musk and Tesla workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:57 IST
Tesla Cars Torched in Rome: An Act of Terrorism?
fire

A shocking fire at a Tesla dealership in Rome has resulted in the destruction of 17 vehicles, with the company's CEO Elon Musk calling the incident an act of terrorism. The fire, which occurred on the eastern outskirts of the Italian capital, is under investigation by Italy's special police unit, Digos. They are exploring whether anarchists are behind the attack, which aligns with a series of worldwide vandalism incidents targeting Tesla cars.

The outspoken tech billionaire, Elon Musk, who is known for his right-wing affiliations, claimed the event was terrorism in a post on X, a social media platform he owns. This assertion comes against the backdrop of vandalism as a response to Musk's political views and actions.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini offered his support to Musk, lamenting the "unjustified hatred" towards Tesla. Salvini, of the right-wing League party, called for an end to the "season of hate and conflict," extending solidarity to Musk and Tesla's personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025