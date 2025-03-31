Tesla Cars Torched in Rome: An Act of Terrorism?

A shocking fire at a Tesla dealership in Rome has resulted in the destruction of 17 vehicles, with the company's CEO Elon Musk calling the incident an act of terrorism. The fire, which occurred on the eastern outskirts of the Italian capital, is under investigation by Italy's special police unit, Digos. They are exploring whether anarchists are behind the attack, which aligns with a series of worldwide vandalism incidents targeting Tesla cars.

The outspoken tech billionaire, Elon Musk, who is known for his right-wing affiliations, claimed the event was terrorism in a post on X, a social media platform he owns. This assertion comes against the backdrop of vandalism as a response to Musk's political views and actions.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini offered his support to Musk, lamenting the "unjustified hatred" towards Tesla. Salvini, of the right-wing League party, called for an end to the "season of hate and conflict," extending solidarity to Musk and Tesla's personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)