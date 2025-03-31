Left Menu

Musk's SEC Showdown: Awaiting the June 6 Response

Elon Musk is set to respond to an SEC lawsuit concerning his delayed disclosure of a significant Twitter stake by June 6. The SEC accused him of withholding his 2022 share acquisition information for too long before purchasing the platform. Musk has contested the validity of the SEC's filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:46 IST
The ongoing legal tussle between Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reached another milestone, with the billionaire agreeing to respond to the regulator's lawsuit by June 6, as per a joint motion filed on Monday.

The SEC has accused Musk of not timely disclosing his significant stake in Twitter, a crucial element in his eventual takeover of the platform in 2022. According to the filing, the SEC argues that Musk delayed this critical information, influencing stock prices and shareholder decisions.

Musk, in turn, has contested the SEC's return of service, while the joint filing notes that he has agreed to waive service and formally answer the complaint by the specified date.

