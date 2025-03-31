Musk's SEC Showdown: Awaiting the June 6 Response
Elon Musk is set to respond to an SEC lawsuit concerning his delayed disclosure of a significant Twitter stake by June 6. The SEC accused him of withholding his 2022 share acquisition information for too long before purchasing the platform. Musk has contested the validity of the SEC's filing.
The ongoing legal tussle between Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reached another milestone, with the billionaire agreeing to respond to the regulator's lawsuit by June 6, as per a joint motion filed on Monday.
The SEC has accused Musk of not timely disclosing his significant stake in Twitter, a crucial element in his eventual takeover of the platform in 2022. According to the filing, the SEC argues that Musk delayed this critical information, influencing stock prices and shareholder decisions.
Musk, in turn, has contested the SEC's return of service, while the joint filing notes that he has agreed to waive service and formally answer the complaint by the specified date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IBBI Enhances Transparency in Insolvency Process with Tax Loss Disclosure
Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure
SEBI Revamps Shareholding Disclosure Norms for Enhanced Transparency
Nvidia CEO Denies Interest in Intel Stake Acquisition
Signal Scandal: Reckless Disclosure of War Plans Rocks Trump Administration