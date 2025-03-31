Musk's SEC Showdown: Awaiting the June 6 Response

The ongoing legal tussle between Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reached another milestone, with the billionaire agreeing to respond to the regulator's lawsuit by June 6, as per a joint motion filed on Monday.

The SEC has accused Musk of not timely disclosing his significant stake in Twitter, a crucial element in his eventual takeover of the platform in 2022. According to the filing, the SEC argues that Musk delayed this critical information, influencing stock prices and shareholder decisions.

Musk, in turn, has contested the SEC's return of service, while the joint filing notes that he has agreed to waive service and formally answer the complaint by the specified date.

