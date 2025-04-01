Left Menu

Tariffs and Turmoil: Navigating Economic Uncertainty

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed concerns about the economic uncertainty caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Although the IMF predicts a slight reduction in the economic outlook, it does not foresee an immediate recession. This sentiment was shared in a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview.

The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, has indicated that the economic uncertainty spurred by President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff strategies is weighing on global confidence. However, she clarified that these measures are unlikely to precipitate an imminent recession.

Speaking in a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview, Georgieva emphasized that while the impact of tariffs implemented and threatened by the Trump administration is significant, the repercussions are not yet dramatic. The IMF anticipates a slight reduction in its upcoming economic outlook update, but remains cautiously optimistic.

This outlook arrives amid growing concerns about the potential long-term effects of these trade policies on both U.S. and global markets.

