World News Digest: Trump's Third Term Ambitions and Global Headlines
Current world news includes Donald Trump's hint at a third presidential term, Russian peace efforts in Ukraine amid tensions with Putin, and US sanctions on Chinese officials. Also covered are deep-sea mining initiatives, disaster recovery in Bangkok, Marine Le Pen's conviction, and deportations amid U.S.-El Salvador relations.
In a series of global news updates, former President Donald Trump suggested he might seek a third term. However, no explanation was provided on bypassing the U.S. Constitution, which restricts presidencies to two terms. Legal experts are scrutinizing the plausible pathways for such a move.
In international relations, Russia and the U.S. are reportedly exploring peace strategies for Ukraine. This follows controversy after Trump's criticism of Putin. Further, sanctions have been imposed by the U.S. on Chinese and Hong Kong officials accused of human rights abuses, marking one of Trump's administration's assertive actions.
In other news, Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right, has been convicted of embezzlement, barring her from the 2027 presidential race. Meanwhile, the White House considers an executive order to expedite deep-sea mining, and signs of life have been found in the rubble of a collapsed building in Bangkok after a devastating earthquake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Staunch Stance Against Deep-Sea Mining
UDF's Coastal Crusade: March Against Deep-Sea Mining
Fishermen Unite Against Deep-Sea Mining Threat: A Battle for Livelihood in Kerala
Deep-Sea Mining Controversy: The Metals Company's Bold Move
Controversial Push for Deep-Sea Mining Sparks Global Debate