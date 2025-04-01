World News Digest: Trump's Third Term Ambitions and Global Headlines

In a series of global news updates, former President Donald Trump suggested he might seek a third term. However, no explanation was provided on bypassing the U.S. Constitution, which restricts presidencies to two terms. Legal experts are scrutinizing the plausible pathways for such a move.

In international relations, Russia and the U.S. are reportedly exploring peace strategies for Ukraine. This follows controversy after Trump's criticism of Putin. Further, sanctions have been imposed by the U.S. on Chinese and Hong Kong officials accused of human rights abuses, marking one of Trump's administration's assertive actions.

In other news, Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right, has been convicted of embezzlement, barring her from the 2027 presidential race. Meanwhile, the White House considers an executive order to expedite deep-sea mining, and signs of life have been found in the rubble of a collapsed building in Bangkok after a devastating earthquake.

