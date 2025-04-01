Left Menu

Unshakeable Allies: China and Russia Forge Ahead

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the enduring alliance between China and Russia during his visit to Moscow. He highlighted the importance of strategic cooperation amid global tensions, including those involving the U.S. and Ukraine. Both nations remain committed to strengthening ties and fostering peace through dialogue.

Updated: 01-04-2025 07:43 IST
During a visit to Moscow, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the unbreakable bond between China and Russia, labelling them as 'friends forever, never enemies.' His remarks, published on Tuesday, came as both countries explored avenues for strategic cooperation amidst tense geopolitical landscapes.

Wang's trip included talks overshadowed by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and critiques from U.S. President Donald Trump directed at Russian and Ukrainian leaders. Despite this, China and Russia reiterated their 'no limits' partnership, highlighting mutual interests in issues like Taiwan, the conflict in Ukraine, and their shared competitor, the United States.

The Kremlin confirmed discussions between Wang and Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, focused on potential peace settlements in Ukraine. Both nations affirmed their commitment to fostering bilateral relations and dismissed notions of U.S. tactics to pit Russia against China as outdated confrontational thinking.

