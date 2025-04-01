Left Menu

Constitutional Verdict Looms: South Korea's Deep Political Divide

South Korea's Constitutional Court is set to decide on impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's fate regarding his controversial martial law imposition. The court's decision, expected Friday, could either solidify or deepen the country's political divisions, with mass protests expected regardless of the outcome.

Updated: 01-04-2025 07:57 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Constitutional Court is preparing to deliver a pivotal ruling on Friday regarding impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's future following his contentious imposition of martial law. The decision could either confirm Yoon's dismissal or reinstate him, intensifying the nation's deep political schisms.

Millions have taken to the streets, chanting both in support of and against Yoon, emphasizing a nation starkly divided over his leadership. Police forces are on high alert, ready to tackle any civil unrest, including potential vandalism, arson, and violence.

The opposition-dominated National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon last December, and the Constitutional Court's verdict will seal his political destiny. Yoon's actions, particularly his deployment of military forces, have drawn sharp criticism, reminiscent of authoritarian regimes of the past, leading to that constitutional scrutiny.

