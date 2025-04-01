Arson Attack Targets New Mexico GOP Headquarters Amid Rising Tensions

A fire that severely damaged the entryway of the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque is being investigated as an arson attack, according to local fire officials. The blaze, which occurred on Sunday morning, has prompted a joint investigation by local authorities, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Authorities discovered incendiary materials at the scene, and graffiti reading "ICE=KKK" on the building's exterior. Republican leaders condemned the fire as an intentional assault during a press briefing, citing it as part of New Mexico's growing crime crisis. They called on Democratic leaders to devise solutions to the escalating violence.

The public condemnations include statements from Democrats, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who emphasized that politically motivated violence is intolerable. The fire follows recent vandalism as tensions rise in the U.S., with some incidents linked to political divisions and policy actions under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)