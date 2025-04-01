Left Menu

South Africa's Budget Battle: Tensions Rise in Coalition Government

South Africa's biggest political parties, ANC and DA, are at odds over passing the budget before a crucial parliamentary debate. The coalition faces pressure amid ideological differences, especially over VAT. Parties have struggled to find consensus on growth and spending reforms, risking coalition stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:47 IST
South Africa's Budget Battle: Tensions Rise in Coalition Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), the country's two largest political entities, faced an impasse on Tuesday over passing the national budget. The stand-off has emerged as a significant challenge for the coalition government formed following the ANC's loss of its parliamentary majority last year.

Despite their ideological differences, including education and health legislation, the ANC and DA have maintained a coalition to govern. However, negotiations have stalled, primarily due to disagreements over growth and spending reforms. DA leader John Steenhuisen announced that the party might withhold support unless a formal agreement is reached.

The fiscal budget, delayed multiple times due to coalition disagreements on a proposed VAT increase, is crucial for South Africa's economic direction. The decision now lies in the hands of a parliamentary committee, with further discussions expected between ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025