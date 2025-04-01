Left Menu

EU Poised to Counteract U.S. Trade Tariffs

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen affirmed that the European Union is prepared to implement strong countermeasures against U.S. trade tariffs if needed. While emphasizing a preference for a negotiated solution, von der Leyen asserted that the EU will defend its interests and entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:00 IST
Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has cautioned that the European Union is ready to deploy robust countermeasures in response to potential U.S. trade tariffs. In a speech delivered at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen stressed the bloc's readiness to protect its interests, people, and companies.

Von der Leyen declared, "Our objective is a negotiated solution. But of course, if need be, we will protect our interests, our people, and our companies." Her comments underscore the EU’s commitment to defending its economic stakeholders amidst ongoing tensions.

The president indicated that while retaliation is not the preferred course of action, preparations for a strong retaliatory plan are in place and will be activated if necessary, highlighting the EU's strategic preparedness in trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

