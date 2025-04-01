Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Northeast Strategic Positioning

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh criticizes Bangladesh interim government and Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus for framing India's Northeast as a strategic pawn. Yunus urges China to extend economic influence in Bangladesh, sparking calls for stronger Indo-Bangladesh connectivity. Tipra Motha Chief highlights Chittagong port issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:07 IST
government
  • Country:
  • India

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has strongly condemned comments made by Bangladesh's interim Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, accusing the latter of attempting to position India's Northeast as a strategic pawn. Singh criticized Yunus for making reckless remarks that could lead to severe consequences.

During a recent visit to China, Yunus called Bangladesh the 'only guardian of the ocean' in the region and suggested that the landlocked Indian northeastern states present an economic opportunity. Yunus's comments, which surfaced on social media, have drawn significant backlash within India.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma have both underscored the need for improved connectivity and infrastructure development in the Northeast. They emphasized the strategic importance of the region amid historical and geopolitical challenges, calling for alternative routes bypassing the vulnerable 'Chicken's Neck' corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

