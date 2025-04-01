Adityanath Defends Policies Amidst Religious Debate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly defended his administration's actions regarding public religious practices, stating that streets should remain clear for traffic. He emphasized the importance of religious discipline and pointed out the peace maintained by Hindus during major religious events.

In a candid interview, Adityanath criticized the Waqf boards, labeling them as self-serving and ineffective in aiding Muslim welfare. He contrasted their activities with Hindu organization's charity work in health and education. He pushed for reforms he believes will benefit the Muslim community by addressing property misuse.

As a popular yet divisive political figure, Adityanath reiterated his commitment to equal welfare distribution, dismissing any claims of bias. Additionally, he discussed his controversial 'bulldozer model' of law enforcement, advocating its necessity for infrastructure and law and order, while claiming Supreme Court guidelines align with his approach.

