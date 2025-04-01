Embezzlement Ruling Sparks Outrage and Mobilization in France
Far-right party chief Jordan Bardella has called for protests against a court ruling banning Marine Le Pen from running for office due to embezzlement. The decision is seen as a major setback for Le Pen, who plans to appeal. While some support the ruling, public opinion remains divided.
In a disquieting development for the French political scene, far-right party leader Jordan Bardella has urged citizens to take to the streets this weekend to protest against a court ruling that barred Marine Le Pen from political office for five years over embezzlement charges.
Monday's ruling is seen as a major blow to Le Pen, a prominent figure in the National Rally (RN) party and a front-runner for the 2027 presidential elections. Bardella, speaking on Europe 1 radio and CNews TV, criticized the decision as biased and undemocratic.
Despite the outcry from far-right supporters, a recent opinion poll reveals that a majority of French citizens agree with the court's decision, underscoring the deep divisions in public opinion surrounding the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Embezzlement at Uttar Pradesh Malls: Employees Under Fire
Political Turmoil: Marine Le Pen Faces Potential Ban in Embezzlement Trial
Scam on the Run: Warrant Issued in Rs 122 Crore Bank Embezzlement
Odisha Panchayat Officer Arrested for Crore-Rupee Embezzlement in Betting Scandal
Rusagro Under Investigation: Billionaire Founder Questioned Amid Embezzlement Probe