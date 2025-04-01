Left Menu

Embezzlement Ruling Sparks Outrage and Mobilization in France

Far-right party chief Jordan Bardella has called for protests against a court ruling banning Marine Le Pen from running for office due to embezzlement. The decision is seen as a major setback for Le Pen, who plans to appeal. While some support the ruling, public opinion remains divided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a disquieting development for the French political scene, far-right party leader Jordan Bardella has urged citizens to take to the streets this weekend to protest against a court ruling that barred Marine Le Pen from political office for five years over embezzlement charges.

Monday's ruling is seen as a major blow to Le Pen, a prominent figure in the National Rally (RN) party and a front-runner for the 2027 presidential elections. Bardella, speaking on Europe 1 radio and CNews TV, criticized the decision as biased and undemocratic.

Despite the outcry from far-right supporters, a recent opinion poll reveals that a majority of French citizens agree with the court's decision, underscoring the deep divisions in public opinion surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

