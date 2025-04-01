Amit Shah in Dantewada: Celebrating Bastar Pandum Amidst Anti-Naxal Operations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Dantewada in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, marking a pivotal moment in India's ongoing campaign against Naxalism. Scheduled for April 5, Shah will attend the Bastar Pandum festival and meet with commanders of security forces spearheading anti-Naxalite operations.

Shah's visit follows intensified offensives in Bastar, a region that has seen significant action since the BJP's rise to power in 2023. Around 350 Naxalites have been neutralized, with the latest encounter on March 29 resulting in the deaths of 18 individuals, including 11 women.

The Minister's itinerary includes interactions with local leaders and a visit to the revered Maa Danteshwari Temple. Shah reiterated the government's commitment to eliminating Naxalism by March 2026, celebrating a reduction in the number of severely affected districts from 12 to six as a milestone in the journey towards a 'Sashakt, Surakshit, and Samriddh Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)