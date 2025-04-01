Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Political Clash Over 'Namaz on Streets'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statements on 'namaz on streets' and Waqf boards have ignited a heated political debate. Opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Assaduddin Owaisi, accuse the BJP of pursuing a divisive agenda, while BJP supporters defend Adityanath's views as calls for discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:49 IST
Intense political controversy erupted after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made remarks regarding Muslims offering namaz on streets. He argued that roads should be reserved for traffic, prompting backlash from opposition leaders who accused him of catering to the BJP's hardline agenda.

Critics, such as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleged that Adityanath's comments were a distraction from governance failures, including unfulfilled promises on employment and farmers' income. Meanwhile, the BJP figures backed the Chief Minister, asserting the need for discipline in religious activities.

Amidst the escalating debate, AIMIM's Assaduddin Owaisi questioned the selective nature of the restrictions, citing other religious parades allowed on streets. The controversy underscores the ongoing political polarization around religious and cultural practices in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

