Maharashtra Congress Accuses State of Becoming a 'Police State' Over Kamra Show Controversy

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal accused the BJP-led government of turning the state into a 'police state' after alleged notices were issued to audiences of comedian Kunal Kamra's show. Mumbai Police denies claims. Sapkal criticized state law enforcement, citing increased crime and questioning the handling of lawsuits and satire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:09 IST
Maharashtra Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal slammed the state's BJP-led government, accusing it of transforming Maharashtra into a 'police state.' He alleged that the Mahayuti government issued notices to audience members attending comedian Kunal Kamra's show, an accusation police officials have denied, stating no such notices were given.

Despite the denials, Sapkal criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other government officials for allegedly turning a blind eye to attacks on free speech and satire in the state. He contended that ministers were making open threats while law enforcement remained passive like 'showpieces.'

Sapkal highlighted recent criminal incidents, including a stabbing attack on a celebrity and a village leader's murder, to argue a rise in crime since the BJP took power. He also criticized the state police chief and called for his replacement by a more effective leader to address rising lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

